Gene Albert Bellon On Friday, March 8, 2019, Gene Albert Bellon, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by family. Gene was born to parents, Joe and Mae Bellon, on October 2, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Gene graduated from Nyssa High School and received a degree in Business from Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID, in 1952. He served in the United States Navy in 1945. Married just short of 70 years to Paula Bernice Harrington, his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, who survives him. In August of 1949 they had a double wedding with Paula's twin sister, Pam who married Chuck Urban. Gene is also survived by his sister, Joann and his three sons, Randy and wife, Carol, Dave and wife, Marsha, and Jerry and wife, Colleen; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene was predeceased by parents, Joe and Mae Bellon, and brothers, Jerry and Larry Lee Bellon. After graduation from college and newly married, Gene and Paula along with their new-born son moved to southern California where Gene went to work for Butler Brothers retail stores. Spending many years in retail management he then went to work for his eldest son at Bowman Mfg. Co. in Arlington, WA, where he helped to launch a new product line of Glove dispensers for the health-care industry. To this day the company has flourished due to a large part of his success in developing key customers and markets. Gene truly loved business and worked up until he was 80 years old. Gene was a memorable man truly a good guy. He lived life to the fullest and lived in the present, seeming younger than his actual age. He valued his family and friendships. He made time for his friends and always had a helping hand for others. He especially enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada with his three sons, a special highlight on a few of those trips was flying in a float plane with his eldest sons' father-in-law. Additionally, he enjoyed playing golf and tennis over the years. A family memorial service will be held later this year. The family requests that people make donations to Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901, in lieu of sending flowers." Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019

