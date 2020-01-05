Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene A. Guptill. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Arnold Guptill July 14, 1932-December 30, 2019 Gene Arnold Guptill of Monroe, WA died December 30, 2019 at his home, surrounded by multiple generations of his family, who loved him dearly. Gene was born on July 14, 1932 in Everett, WA to Glen and Jesse Guptill. As a youth, Gene and his family lived in Everett and Carnation, WA before moving to Yeager Road in Monroe in 1944. Gene was a graduate of the Monroe High School class of 1950. Gene enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 during the Korean War. Shortly after his honorable discharge in 1955, Gene and his friends started the Sky Valley Speedway in Monroe where he excelled as the driver of the red car number 11. Gene also went to work for the Great Northern Railroad after his discharge from the Navy and he retired in 1996 from the BNSF as a Locomotive Engineer with 43 years of service. Gene joined the Monroe Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter in 1973. Gene was an extremely active and valuable member of the department and served in multiple leadership roles and was a premier problem-solver and fixer-of-things-needing-fixing, both literally and figuratively. Gene served as the first Volunteer Association President and several years on the Grievance Committee. Gene was appointed Assistant Fire Chief by Chief Kirk Stickels in 1982 and held that position until he was asked to serve as Interim Fire Chief in 1987 after the departure of Chief Pat Vollandt. Gene was appointed by the returning Chief Stickels as the Technical Liaison Officer and held that position until 1994 when Chief Tom Healy appointed him as the Department's Safety Officer. Gene held that position until his retirement in 1997 after 25 years of dedicated service. Upon his retirement from the Fire Department, Gene was awarded the honorary rank of "Chief Engineer of the Department". In his retired years Gene could be frequently seen walking around the streets of Monroe for exercise. He also enjoyed his standing lunch dates on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's with his friends at Jeno's and their infamous "Safety Meetings" in the afternoons in the lounge where stories were abundant. Family was extremely important to Gene and he would never miss an opportunity to spend time with them, even if it meant a trip to Montana. Annual family vacations to Long Beach, WA and walks on the Boardwalk were among his favorites. In 1960, Gene married his wife of 59 years, Noreen Lorenz and they made their home in Monroe. Gene is survived by his wife, Noreen; their two children, Susan, and Steve (Lori); five grandchildren: Jana, Mathew, Ashley, Kale and Amanda; and one great grandson, Clayton. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds 4-H Building. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monroe Senior Center or the Monroe Food Bank in memory of Gene Guptill.





