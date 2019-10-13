Gene Dale Estes of Darrington, WA, passed away in Bellingham, WA, on September 4, 2019 surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his best friend and wife, Margaret. Gene was born to Dave and Reva Estes, February 16, 1943, in Darrington on Sauk Prairie. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Reva Estes, and his brother, Ken Estes. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Heath) Estes; sons, Todd Estes (Marly), Christopher Estes (Jacqueline); sister, Margaret Blanton (Pete); grandchildren, Kiana, Kalia, Keagan and his beloved "little blond" Shih Tzu, Peekie. Gene loved spending time with his family. His sons, Todd and Chris were his pride and joy. For many years he coached their basketball teams and was always at every one of their football, basketball or baseball games cheering them on. He adored his three grandchildren and was so proud of them. Gene enjoyed cooking, baking and planning meals. Many have enjoyed his famous "Friendship Bread", which he loved to share. He loved all the years of razor clam digging with his friends and family along with hunting and fishing with his sons and best friend, James Heath, his father in law. Gene served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Darrington Community Center on October 19, 2019 at 1 pm. Donations may be made to Darrington Community Center or Darrington Funeral Dinners. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at: www.whidbeymemorial.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019