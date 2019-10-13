Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Dale Estes. View Sign Service Information Whidbey Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service 746 NE Midway Boulevard Oak Harbor , WA 98277 (360)-675-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Dale Estes of Darrington, WA, passed away in Bellingham, WA, on September 4, 2019 surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his best friend and wife, Margaret. Gene was born to Dave and Reva Estes, February 16, 1943, in Darrington on Sauk Prairie. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Reva Estes, and his brother, Ken Estes. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Heath) Estes; sons, Todd Estes (Marly), Christopher Estes (Jacqueline); sister, Margaret Blanton (Pete); grandchildren, Kiana, Kalia, Keagan and his beloved "little blond" Shih Tzu, Peekie. Gene loved spending time with his family. His sons, Todd and Chris were his pride and joy. For many years he coached their basketball teams and was always at every one of their football, basketball or baseball games cheering them on. He adored his three grandchildren and was so proud of them. Gene enjoyed cooking, baking and planning meals. Many have enjoyed his famous "Friendship Bread", which he loved to share. He loved all the years of razor clam digging with his friends and family along with hunting and fishing with his sons and best friend, James Heath, his father in law. Gene served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Darrington Community Center on October 19, 2019 at 1 pm. Donations may be made to Darrington Community Center or Darrington Funeral Dinners. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at:



Gene Dale Estes of Darrington, WA, passed away in Bellingham, WA, on September 4, 2019 surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his best friend and wife, Margaret. Gene was born to Dave and Reva Estes, February 16, 1943, in Darrington on Sauk Prairie. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Reva Estes, and his brother, Ken Estes. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Heath) Estes; sons, Todd Estes (Marly), Christopher Estes (Jacqueline); sister, Margaret Blanton (Pete); grandchildren, Kiana, Kalia, Keagan and his beloved "little blond" Shih Tzu, Peekie. Gene loved spending time with his family. His sons, Todd and Chris were his pride and joy. For many years he coached their basketball teams and was always at every one of their football, basketball or baseball games cheering them on. He adored his three grandchildren and was so proud of them. Gene enjoyed cooking, baking and planning meals. Many have enjoyed his famous "Friendship Bread", which he loved to share. He loved all the years of razor clam digging with his friends and family along with hunting and fishing with his sons and best friend, James Heath, his father in law. Gene served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Darrington Community Center on October 19, 2019 at 1 pm. Donations may be made to Darrington Community Center or Darrington Funeral Dinners. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at: www.whidbeymemorial.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close