August 2, 1928 - July 12, 2019 Gene, 90, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Swedish Hospital. Gene, son of Newton and Ella Chard was born August 2, 1928 in South Dakota. He graduated Vancouver High School and joined the Air Force. He was a medical supply tech until 1949. He went on to graduate Clark College in Vancouver, WA. This is where he met the love-of-his-life, Rosabel Baty. They married in July 13, 1951 and moved to Edmonds, WA. Gene graduated from the University of Washington in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts, and in 1962 with a Master of Education. Gene and Rosabel were married 54 years and had two girls, Tori and Camy. He became a science teacher for Seattle School District and taught dancing at night. Gene loved to sing and dance; every week he would have his exercise class sing songs to music. Gene loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with his brothers and would spend his summers off traveling the countryside with his family. Gene is survived by his loving daughter, Tori Meyring; grandson, Jordan Meyring and grandson, Elijah. He is also survived by his two loving brothers, Dick Zornes and Jack Zornes. He will also be greatly missed by his relatives and countless friends.

