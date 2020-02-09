Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Easterbrook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Craig Easterbrook April 24, 1938 - January 26, 2020 Gene Craig Easterbrook, 81, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 with his son, Clark and daughter-in-law, Kathy by his side in Arizona. He was born in Wallace, ID on April 24, 1938 to Bonnie and Raymond Easterbrook. He met and wed his loving wife, Rosemary, who predeceased him on August 17, 2004, over 40 years ago and they raised their family in Marysville, WA. Gene is survived by his children, Joyce Newton (Jeff), Clark (Kathy) and Ray; his grandchildren, Adam Newton, Olivia, Chole, Riley and Isabel (Rebecca); siblings, Raymond, Verna Banks and his twin, Jack (Ann). Gene had many nieces and nephews (and other generations) that were very special to him. Gene was also predeceased by his brother, Charles (Chuck) and his parents. He was always the goofy one. There are so many dear friends who have always been a part of our family. His passions included, sports of all kinds, fishing, boating, maintaining his beautiful gardens wherever he lived, camping with family and friends and most outdoor activities. He enjoyed coaching and refereeing basketball with his sons and friends with MJAA. There were many fond memories spending time on Priest Lake, Lake Goodwin, Big Lake and the ocean. He also served our country with the Army during the Korean War and had a stint with commercial fishing. Gene ran two successful service stations for many years in Marysville which he enjoyed making customers smile. Gene truly loved to make people happy. Always such an outgoing guy, making friends everywhere he'd go. Gene has left us with many memories and everyone will hold those memories close to your heart and be with you forever. GENO will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. He is now with Mom, dancing to Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Per our Dad's request, there will be no service. Please feel free to raise an MGD in his honor. Donations are encouraged to Nourish North County, a non-profit venture enriching the lives of North San Diego County students by providing healthy nutrition to food-insecure students and their families. paypal.me/nourishnnc1 This program was started by Kathy, Clark and their kids and Dad cared about this program. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020

