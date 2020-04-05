Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene F. Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 29, 1950 - March 25, 2020 Gene was born in Seattle to teenage parents Karen Anice Hansen and Robert "Bob" Gene Miller. At the age of 10 he began a lifelong hobby racing pigeons, which he continued until his death. It was his passion and a sport he shared with his wife and children. Gene graduated from Cascade High School in 1969, and subsequently was drafted into the Army. Upon his return from service he obtained an Associates Degree from Everett Community College. He married for the first time in 1974 Deborah Huber and together they welcomed a daughter, Jennifer, the following year. Gene and Deborah parted ways, and in 1985 he married Pam Dart, who had a young son Joshua. Together they added 2 more children to the family, Amanda and Gene, Jr. The family relocated in 1988 from Everett, WA to the Smokey Point, WA area and then moved again to Arlington, WA in 2000. Gene was known throughout the county for his work as a land use planner which began in 1975 as a cartographer for Snohomish County. He then quickly moved into the position of Associate Planner and ultimately became known for the thousands of applications he reviewed for short subdivisions. He was unsurpassed in his knowledge of properties in the unincorporated areas of the county and he took great pride in his work. He eventually left the County and went to work as a consultant at Noretep in Arlington where he put his extensive knowledge of regulations and permitting processes to use in the private sector. He remained for 15 years until starting his own business, GFM Associates, LLC, in May of 2008. Gene was passionate in helping his clients, often providing guidance and advice for free to those seeking to maneuver through the regulatory processes. His reputation and knowledge led to an appointment on the Snohomish County Planning Commission where he served from 2003 - 2011. Gene leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Pam; his children, Jennifer Nebert, Joshua (Alicia) Dart, Amanda (Andrew) Tylosky, and Gene Miller, Jr.; and his grandchildren, Derick and Ericka Nebert, Jai'Lyn, Isaiah, Michael, and Ezekiel Dart, and Elias and Nolan Tylosky. He also leaves his sister, Connie Mumm of Marsyville, WA; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his many friends and fellow competitors of the Stilly Racing Pigeon Club and the Evergreen Concourse. The family gives thanks to all those who provided great care to Gene during his many hospitalizations, but especially to Dr. Heather Ostman and Carol Merwede, RN who provided exceptional care to Gene over these past few years during his illness. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for these exceptional women. Per his request, there will be no memorial service, and due to the current restrictions for isolation, a gathering for remembrance will be held later this year when it is again safe to do so.





