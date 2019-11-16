Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene James Grieve. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 27, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2019 On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Gene James Grieve, loving husband, dad, and grandpa passed away at the age of 79. Gene was born in Grand Forks, ND to Ted and Olga Grieve. He received his engineering degree from the University of Washington and was a dedicated Husky alum. He worked for the Corps of Engineers for 31 years and briefly for Snohomish County. In his retirement, he consulted on many engineering projects and also what he called "micro-engineering" projects for his family, including a very overbuilt gazebo that you can drive a car in to and saving a house from sinking into the sand. He was also active in the community and involved in neighborhood improvements. He enjoyed many hobbies and interests including playing fiddle in a Scandinavian band and at family gatherings. He loved photography and videography, documenting all the moments of our lives. He also loved history and could talk about any subject. As a proud Norwegian-American, he was interested in family history and genealogy. Preceded in death by his mom, Olga; and dad, Ted; and heartbreakingly, his son, Jim; and all of his ancestors that he meticulously researched. Remembered and loved by his wife of 52 years, Janet; daughter, Sheri and her husband, Craig; daughter-in-law, Suzie; grandkids, Joely, Kadi, and Nick; as well as numerous family members including beloved aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, their children, and many friends he considered to be family. He was interested in all of their lives and always asked after them. He would have done anything for his family. He was always concerned about everyone's well-being and had a saying: "Safety-First" and we know we were indeed loved as that translated to "Family-First". There was only one Gene. He was a special guy who could see the potential in everyone and his wish was for everyone to be the best they could be, live their best life just as he did. If we could live up to half of what he saw in us, we will all be doing amazing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . To Honor Gene's memory, please send the family any memories and stories, as those would be very much cherished and appreciated. email:



