Gene L. Smith Gene was born on September 29, 1927 in Willows, CA to Raymond and Dorothy Smith. Gene passed away on November 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Doris Smith; daughter and son-in-law, John and Danette Mullaney; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Denise Smith; grandchildren, Aaron Mullaney, Kelly Mullaney, Nicole Smith and Shannon Smith; and three great-grandchildren. When Gene was a year old his family moved from Willows to Everett, WA traveling the distance in a Model T. He lived the remainder of his life in Snohomish County, WA. For the last 49 years Gene lived at Lake Stevens, WA. Gene joined the Army in 1947. He married Doris Edwards in 1952 and together they raised two children. He worked for the Boeing Company for 32 years, retiring from management in 1988. After retiring, Gene built two beautiful homes, the last being on property that has been in the family since 1909 and where he lived with Doris for the remainder of his life. Gene will be remembered for his sense of humor, his amazing vegetable gardens, his love of animals, and his mechanic and carpenter skills. His green thumb provided family and friends with delicious fresh vegetables. Gene enjoyed reading and had a vast collection of Louis L'Amour books. He shared many stories of his youth and his life with friends and family. More than anything, Gene loved his family and never missed a chance to brag about one of them. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Smith; his sister, June Smith; and brother, Richard Smith. Gene requested no service. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 17, 2019