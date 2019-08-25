Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Our Saviours Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Geneal Posey Fox Geneal Fox, 87, of Stanwood, WA, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Geneal grew up in the Flathead Valley, Northwest part of Montana then moved to Skagit County in 1947. There she attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1950 then later earned and received her bachelor's degree. In 1957 she met and married her first husband, Don Posey of 35 years who passed away and with their son, Clint Posey. In 1993 she then married Del Fox of Stanwood, WA, and spent the last beautiful and loving 26 years. After high school she pursued a long successful career at DSHS for 32 1/2 years while Ranching 500 head of cattle. She went on, into Real Estate/Broker; owned nine Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurants; then she joined Del at Del Fox Meats. Geneal loved traveling- she traveled to Rodeos across the northwest United Stated and Canada, annual trips to Kauai, HI, Eliza Is and Worlds Final Rodeo. She traveled the United States for Family Reunions and Conventions. Geneal was very involved in her Community. She helped start the first 4-H Horse Club in Washington. She had a true love for animals and being on the Ranch. She enjoyed horseback riding, Amis the donkey, sailing, boating, spending time on Eliza Island, Rodeo timer, Red Cross, Riding Club, Job Corp, Anacortes Yacht Club, Stanwood Senior Center and Square Dancing. Active in Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Geneal will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband, Del Fox, daughter, Jackie Katanik (Ed), Jennifer Bennett and son, Ronnie; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister, Loralen Stiles (Wayne), brother, Larry Waldron (Claire) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, first husband and son. Memorials can be made to Our Saviours Lutheran Church Building Fund, Stanwood, WA. A memorial service will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00am. Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.



Geneal Posey Fox Geneal Fox, 87, of Stanwood, WA, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Geneal grew up in the Flathead Valley, Northwest part of Montana then moved to Skagit County in 1947. There she attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1950 then later earned and received her bachelor's degree. In 1957 she met and married her first husband, Don Posey of 35 years who passed away and with their son, Clint Posey. In 1993 she then married Del Fox of Stanwood, WA, and spent the last beautiful and loving 26 years. After high school she pursued a long successful career at DSHS for 32 1/2 years while Ranching 500 head of cattle. She went on, into Real Estate/Broker; owned nine Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurants; then she joined Del at Del Fox Meats. Geneal loved traveling- she traveled to Rodeos across the northwest United Stated and Canada, annual trips to Kauai, HI, Eliza Is and Worlds Final Rodeo. She traveled the United States for Family Reunions and Conventions. Geneal was very involved in her Community. She helped start the first 4-H Horse Club in Washington. She had a true love for animals and being on the Ranch. She enjoyed horseback riding, Amis the donkey, sailing, boating, spending time on Eliza Island, Rodeo timer, Red Cross, Riding Club, Job Corp, Anacortes Yacht Club, Stanwood Senior Center and Square Dancing. Active in Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Geneal will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband, Del Fox, daughter, Jackie Katanik (Ed), Jennifer Bennett and son, Ronnie; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister, Loralen Stiles (Wayne), brother, Larry Waldron (Claire) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, first husband and son. Memorials can be made to Our Saviours Lutheran Church Building Fund, Stanwood, WA. A memorial service will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00am. Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close