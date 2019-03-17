Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Westby. View Sign

Geneva "Ginger" Westby Aug. 12, 1926 - Feb. 12, 2019 Geneva was born August 12, 1926 in Everett, WA, to parents, Amos and Isabelle Anderson. She passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 at 92 years young. Growing up in Everett, Ginger attended Everett public schools and later worked in different capacities such as a theatre usher for the Roxy and Balboa theatres, a bakery sales clerk and her favorite 'Rosie The Riveter' for Boeing building sub assemblies in downtown Everett. It was through her cousin she met Dennis Westby, the young man who swept her off her feet. They dated for a short time and as the US Army called, promises were made to stay in contact resulting in a deep affection for one another. Upon his discharge, Dennis and Ginger were married November, 21 1947 by The Justice Of The Peace. They had two daughters, Linda and Bonnie. They built their dream home in South Everett, doing most of the work themselves. To this day that house holds a lot of memories of years of good living. Ginger was a great homemaker and cook. She made a lot of Norwegian Cookies and delicacies. Her homemade Cinnamon rolls were always a treat for Linda and Bonnie to come home too. Some of her hobbies included needlepoint, knitting, flower arranging and gardening. In her early years she grew a large vegetable garden and canned many jars of fruits and vegetables "pickles too." Ginger was a very social and belonged to many groups in her life time. Some to include the Friendship club, Birthday club, Senior Center, Red Hat Society and Normanna Lodge. Ginger and Dennis were married 43 years when he passed away. It was a sad and lonely time for her. She eventually joined Normanna Lodge and worked on almost all of their fundraisers including pancake breakfasts, birthday potlucks and holiday bazaars. Ginger also during this time took organ lessons where she enjoyed this new adventure. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Isabelle, her husband, Dennis, daughter, Linda and two brothers, Kenneth and Eugene. She had outlived most of her lifelong friends. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Mike Sr.) her three grandchildren, Angie (Jeff), Michael Jr. and Matthew; great grand-daughter, Paris; son-in-law, David Swanson and five nieces and nephews. Mom/Grandma, Thank you for touching each and everyone of us individually as these memories will live in our hearts forever. A Private Memorial was held. Donations in her memory can be made to Providence Hospice, Everett WA.



Geneva "Ginger" Westby Aug. 12, 1926 - Feb. 12, 2019 Geneva was born August 12, 1926 in Everett, WA, to parents, Amos and Isabelle Anderson. She passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 at 92 years young. Growing up in Everett, Ginger attended Everett public schools and later worked in different capacities such as a theatre usher for the Roxy and Balboa theatres, a bakery sales clerk and her favorite 'Rosie The Riveter' for Boeing building sub assemblies in downtown Everett. It was through her cousin she met Dennis Westby, the young man who swept her off her feet. They dated for a short time and as the US Army called, promises were made to stay in contact resulting in a deep affection for one another. Upon his discharge, Dennis and Ginger were married November, 21 1947 by The Justice Of The Peace. They had two daughters, Linda and Bonnie. They built their dream home in South Everett, doing most of the work themselves. To this day that house holds a lot of memories of years of good living. Ginger was a great homemaker and cook. She made a lot of Norwegian Cookies and delicacies. Her homemade Cinnamon rolls were always a treat for Linda and Bonnie to come home too. Some of her hobbies included needlepoint, knitting, flower arranging and gardening. In her early years she grew a large vegetable garden and canned many jars of fruits and vegetables "pickles too." Ginger was a very social and belonged to many groups in her life time. Some to include the Friendship club, Birthday club, Senior Center, Red Hat Society and Normanna Lodge. Ginger and Dennis were married 43 years when he passed away. It was a sad and lonely time for her. She eventually joined Normanna Lodge and worked on almost all of their fundraisers including pancake breakfasts, birthday potlucks and holiday bazaars. Ginger also during this time took organ lessons where she enjoyed this new adventure. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Isabelle, her husband, Dennis, daughter, Linda and two brothers, Kenneth and Eugene. She had outlived most of her lifelong friends. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Mike Sr.) her three grandchildren, Angie (Jeff), Michael Jr. and Matthew; great grand-daughter, Paris; son-in-law, David Swanson and five nieces and nephews. Mom/Grandma, Thank you for touching each and everyone of us individually as these memories will live in our hearts forever. A Private Memorial was held. Donations in her memory can be made to Providence Hospice, Everett WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close