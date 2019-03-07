Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve P. Callas. View Sign

Genevieve Pearl Callas of Marysville, WA, passed away March 2, 2019 age 95, surrounded by her family. Gen was born in Kansas in 1924 and moved to Washington as a young girl. She was married to Ray Larson in 1942 until his death in 1963, and married Harry Callas in 1968. Genevieve spent her career as a bookkeeper in the Everett/Marysville area. She was also active for many years in her Children's Orthopedic Guild, Normanna Drill Team and her bowling league. Gen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband's, Ray and Harry, daughter, Linda, sisters and brothers-in-law, Tommy and Eloise Dobbs and Howard and LaFern Lian; son-in-law, Larry Helm and grand-daughter, Natalie Helm. She is survived by her sons, Victor (Debbie) Larson of Marysville, and Richard (Mariene) Larson of Manson, WA; daughter, Barbara Helm of Molokai, HI; nine grand-children, 16 great grand-children and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her very much. Services for Genevieve will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Schaefer Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270. Viewing will be 10am and celebration of life will start at 11am with a reception to follow.





Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home

