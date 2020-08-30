1/1
Genevieve Pennington
1927 - 2020
Genevieve Annabelle Pennington, born October 20, 1927, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020 of natural causes in Edmonds, Washington. Born and raised in Oregon City, Oregon. She was the third daughter of Algie and Leona Gottberg. Following high school graduation Genny worked for the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis, Washington. Later, while working in Portland, Oregon, she met John (Jack) Pennington. They married November 1949. Together they raised four children, David, James (Jim), Nancy and John (Jack). Genny poured herself into caring for her family. In the early years of their marriage, they moved frequently for Jack's education and employment. They lived in Oregon, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington. Genny enjoyed house hunting, gardening, reading, home crafts and crossword puzzles. She loved her family dearly and was thrilled when grandchildren and great-grandchildren joined her family. Although preceded in death by her son David, she is survived by her husband, three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family thanks the staff at Chateau Pacific Retirement Community, Swedish Edmonds Hospital, Providence Hospital Everett and Kaiser Permanente for the kind care given. Memorial services have been postponed due to the current pandemic.

October 20, 1927 - August 17, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
