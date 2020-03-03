Service Information Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206)-362-5200 Service Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Avenue North Seattle , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Geoffrey Bruce Fowler Geoffrey Bruce Fowler went to his eternal home in Heaven Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Geoffrey was born on June 24, 1942 to Bob and Dorothy Fowler in Tooele, Utah. Geoff attended Arizona State University and in his freshman year became a 'Born-Again' Christian. He remained faithful to the Lord for over 60 years. After graduation and four years in the United States Air Force, Geoff began working as a sales consultant for Chromalloy Photographic Industries. Geoff met his wife, Mary Novak in 1976 and they were married on May 27, 1977. Geoff is survived by his wife, Mary (Novak) Fowler of 42 years; sisters, Jean Fowler Strong, and Kate Fowler Markham. Services for Geoff will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, Washington 9813. Read or share a memory at:



