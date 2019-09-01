|
George A. Henriksen, M.D. May 25, 1940 - August 15, 2019 George Arthur Henriksen was born in Portland, OR on May 25, 1940 to George F. and Ellen Henriksen and died August 15, 2019 in Bothell, WA from complications of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which he first contracted in 2004. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Runyan Henriksen; and his children, Michael Arthur Henriksen (Barbara), Maria Lorraine Marks (Tim), and Suzanne Marie Fowler (Ken). Grandchildren include Daniel Henriksen, Adriel Henriksen, Emily Fowler Kang, Ryan Fowler, Maia Marks, Roslyn (Roz) Marks. He had three siblings, Joanne (CoCo) Skimas, deceased, (John Skimas) Vancouver, WA; Nan Henriksen, Camas, WA; and John Henriksen, (Cheryl), Aptos, CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He attended University of Washington from 1959-1963, with a degree in Zoology. He attended University of Washington Medical School 1963-1967, including a sabbatical year in Endocrinology. He entered Psychiatry Residency at UW Medical School 1967-1970. He entered the military as a Major and served 1971-1974 at Tripler Army Medical Hospital CINCPAC during the wind down of the Vietnam War. He was a Diplomate of Psychiatry/ Neurology in 1974, scoring an awesome score of top 2% nationally. Making the move with his family to Everett, WA in 1974 he began his practice of Psychiatry where he served the community for 36 years, retiring in 2010. He treated adults, families, and Military stationed in the greater Everett area as well. His interest areas included psychotherapy in Depression, Grief, Divorce, and Adult Children of Alcoholics. One of his favorite sayings was, "The way out, is the way through. Through is one of my favorite words". He was a member of AMA, APA, former Snohomish County Physicians Corp. and local hospital affiliations. He worked for Mental Health North in Seattle; WA State Department of Vocation and Rehabilitation, Everett; Family Counseling Service, Everett, Catholic Community Services, Everett; and a private consultant to Medical Consultants Network, Everett; Inland Medical, Everett, and Department of Labor and Industries, Everett. A private and gentle soul, George truly believed, "to live in the hearts of those we love is not to die." Accordingly, he arranged to have his ashes scattered in a favorite spot in nature. His loving memory will be cherished in all our hearts. The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen Hospice, The Chateau Bothell Landing, and Barton Family Funeral Service for supporting his last days with us. In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorials be sent to of Seattle, University of Washington Medical School of Psychiatry, Children's Hospital in Seattle or a . Please see BartonFuneral.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 1, 2019
