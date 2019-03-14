George Bernard Piatz George Piatz resident of Everett, WA, passed away March 3, 2019, he was 96 years old. George was formerly from Stanton, North Dakota, he and his wife, Elayne moved to Everett in 1957. George was a decorated veteran of WWII and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elayne Piatz. He is survived by his daughter, Lori, sons, Stephen, George and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held March 21, 2019 at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 14, 2019