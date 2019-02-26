Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George Rose, of Marysville, WA, died February 19, 2019, at the age of 76. George was born in Everett, WA, April 29, 1942 to Conrad and Josephine Rose. George was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. He worked in masonry as a Master Bricklayer for 35 years. He was an avid sprint car racer for several years and enjoyed attending the sport for most of his life. George enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and friends. George loved his family most of all. He was very proud of his son, Michael and grand-daughters, Hailee, Sydney, and Kinsley and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. He was preceded in death by his father, Conrad, mother, Josephine, and brother, Jim Rose. He is survived by his son, Michael Rose, daughter-in-law, Kim Rose, and granddaughters, Hailee, Sydney, and Kinsley Rose, of Rawlins, WY, and by his brother, Cecil Rose of Arlington, WA. A funeral service will be held March 16, 2019, 2pm at Hidden Meadows, 11805 Springhetti Rd., Snohomish, Washington.



George Rose, of Marysville, WA, died February 19, 2019, at the age of 76. George was born in Everett, WA, April 29, 1942 to Conrad and Josephine Rose. George was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. He worked in masonry as a Master Bricklayer for 35 years. He was an avid sprint car racer for several years and enjoyed attending the sport for most of his life. George enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and friends. George loved his family most of all. He was very proud of his son, Michael and grand-daughters, Hailee, Sydney, and Kinsley and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. He was preceded in death by his father, Conrad, mother, Josephine, and brother, Jim Rose. He is survived by his son, Michael Rose, daughter-in-law, Kim Rose, and granddaughters, Hailee, Sydney, and Kinsley Rose, of Rawlins, WY, and by his brother, Cecil Rose of Arlington, WA. A funeral service will be held March 16, 2019, 2pm at Hidden Meadows, 11805 Springhetti Rd., Snohomish, Washington. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close