George Rose, of Marysville, WA, died February 19, 2019, at the age of 76. George was born in Everett, WA, April 29, 1942 to Conrad and Josephine Rose. George was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. He worked in masonry as a Master Bricklayer for 35 years. He was an avid sprint car racer for several years and enjoyed attending the sport for most of his life. George enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and friends. George loved his family most of all. He was very proud of his son, Michael and grand-daughters, Hailee, Sydney, and Kinsley and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. He was preceded in death by his father, Conrad, mother, Josephine, and brother, Jim Rose. He is survived by his son, Michael Rose, daughter-in-law, Kim Rose, and granddaughters, Hailee, Sydney, and Kinsley Rose, of Rawlins, WY, and by his brother, Cecil Rose of Arlington, WA. A funeral service will be held March 16, 2019, 2pm at Hidden Meadows, 11805 Springhetti Rd., Snohomish, Washington.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2019