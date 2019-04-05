Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George F. Geary. View Sign

George Fain Geary George Fain Geary passed quietly on March 22, 2019. Born in Pittsburg, Kansas on November 16, 1925. His parents were Thelma and Benjamin Geary along with nine siblings. He lived most of his life in Snohomish County. His closest surviving relatives are his brother, Howard Geary; son, Michael Geary, daughter, Rhonda Turner, son, Craig Geary and numerous grandchildren. George was married three times, first to Alice Peters, second to Lynn LaFond and finally to Claudia Hurst. George lived a long full life. He served his country, during World War II, in the army. He was a paratrooper and fought in the Italian campaign and the Battle of the Bulge. He chose to be a paratrooper because it paid $4.62 more a month; it was additional money that he could send home to his mom. He worked many jobs over the years; however, he loved his time at vita milk and being part of the Teamsters union. He spent numerous years restoring cars and trucks with the help of family members. He also had a passion for woodworking including building houses, cabinetry and furniture. During his later years, he continued to build smaller items like birdhouses. George was always a happy and positive person and loved his mother more than anything. We all loved him dearly and will miss him so. Soon he will lay to rest next to his mother at Floral Hills. Grave side service date to be determined.

