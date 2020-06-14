George Hobson
1939 - 2020
Hobson In Loving Memory My Dear George, It is hard to believe that it has been a year since you left. Each day I think of you and the life we had together. I will continue to hold on to our memories and cherish every moment. I am grateful for all of our years together. You were my guy since Junior High. You will always be by my side. Family is your legacy. We will continue to share stories of your life with great love, honor and appreciation. Missing you George. With Love, Forever in our hearts, Clementine and Family March 5, 1939 - June 16, 2019

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 14 to Jun. 13, 2020.
