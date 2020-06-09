George Neal IN MEMORY OF GEORGE NEAL
A loving wife remembers her cherished husband, George. The last 5 years have been filled with both pain and my wonderful memories of our years together. Until we meet again. All my love, Yvonne September 13, 1936 - June 9, 2015
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 9 to Jun. 7, 2020.