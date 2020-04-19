Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George R. Stocker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





September 19, 1922 – March 31, 2020 George Robert Stocker was called home to be with his heavenly Father on March 31, 2020. He was 97 years old. George was born to Grover and Bertha Stocker on September 19, 1922. He was born at home near Blackman's Lake in Snohomish, Washington. He became a child of God through the washing of Holy Baptism on October 2, 1922 at Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish. He was the eldest of 3 children. In 1933 they relocated to the family dairy farm on Springhetti Road. George attended Zion Lutheran School through 8th grade. He graduated with the class of 1941 at Snohomish High School. He attended Washington State College 1941-1943. George assumed management of the dairy farm in 1949. On August 19, 1950 George married Marion Evelyn Eckardt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett, Washingon. Together they raised 4 children on the dairy farm. During this time George served on several County and State Agricultural committees and also served seven years on the Snohomish school board. From 1978 through 1989, George served in a management position at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe, Washington. In 1991 he took the position of Manager/Secretary of the Marshland Flood Control District of Snohomish. He retired in 2002. George was very active in his church life. George and his family were charter members of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Maltby, Washington. During George and Marion's residency in Monroe, they were members of Peace Lutheran Church. In 2014 they moved back to Snohomish and once again attended Zion Lutheran. He was most recently a resident at Sunrise View in Everett. He was much loved by his family, his friends and all those around him. He is survived by his wife, Marion; his daughters, Gloria (Jim) Martin of Everett, Laura (Brian) Burrill of Loveland, CO; and his son Tim (Tracy) Stocker of Snohomish. He had 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wally; his sister, Millie; and his daughter, Kristine. Memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

