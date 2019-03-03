Oct. 23, 1927 - Dec. 30, 2018 George Robinson Haage, born October 23, 1927 in Bagnell, MO, passed away December 30, 2018 in Everett, WA. George is survived by his loving wife, Hanako, of 67 years; his sons, George (Dottie) Haage, Doug (Cathy) Haage; and grandsons, Curt Haage and Tyler (Lisa) Shrauner. George proudly served his country in the US Air Force during The Korean and Vietnam Wars. After leaving the service, he earned two different bachelor's degrees related to criminal justice and law enforcement. George enjoyed being a part of the Masonic Lodge #137, where he served as a Past Master. He was also a very active member of the Shriners and Oddfellows. George was passionate about support for veterans and spent many years volunteering for the Veterans Affairs Office in Smokey Point, WA. Military service to be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on March 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to Shriners.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019