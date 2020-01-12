George T. Millson, 96, passed away on December 3, 2019. George was born on March 21, 1923 in Everett, WA and raised in Snohomish, where he graduated from High School. He immediately joined the Marines, where he served in WWII and Korea. Later in his career, George transferred to the Air Force where he served in Viet Nam. After retiring from the military in 1969, he cofounded Green Tree Logging and worked in the woods into his early 80s. George felled his last tree at age 89. George enjoyed the outdoors and traveling but most of all he loved family time, which was at the center of his life. He was a loving, attentive and involved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and "GGpa". So often he told us all that he loved his wife, Jean, more everyday of their 72 years of marriage. George was a man of faith, an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Everett. He is survived by his wife, Jean, by three daughters, Nancy Schrier (Jay), Patty Freese (Paul) and Terry Millson as well as nine grandchildren* and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00. Memorials are requested for Alzheimer's research. More information is available online: Dignity.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020