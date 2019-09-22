Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Theodore Groendyk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 22, 1940 - Sept. 16, 2019 George was born in Everett, WA to John and Gertrude (Kluin) Groendyk. He lived in Arlington, WA his entire life, graduating from Arlington High School in 1959. George went to Everett Community College, served in the Air Force, and on October 19, 1963 married Joann Hohe Groendyk. He went from the service back to Arlington and worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter for Scott Paper Company, retiring in 1998. He and Joann spent winters in Arizona. They attended a couple of churches during their snowbird years in Arizona and when back in Arlington, they attended the Assembly of God Church. George was a workaholic. He loved keeping busy, the outdoors, farming and working hard. He loved playing sports in his younger years and watching them on TV. George was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard "Benny." Also, by his wife of almost 56 years, Joann. He is survived by his sister, Betty (Bruce) Thompson; his children, Daniel Groendyk and Sharon Unruh; grandchildren, Michelle (Curtis) Groves, Talon Unruh, Katelin Groendyk and Brandon Groendyk; five great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends all who will dearly miss him. Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service.



Nov. 22, 1940 - Sept. 16, 2019 George was born in Everett, WA to John and Gertrude (Kluin) Groendyk. He lived in Arlington, WA his entire life, graduating from Arlington High School in 1959. George went to Everett Community College, served in the Air Force, and on October 19, 1963 married Joann Hohe Groendyk. He went from the service back to Arlington and worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter for Scott Paper Company, retiring in 1998. He and Joann spent winters in Arizona. They attended a couple of churches during their snowbird years in Arizona and when back in Arlington, they attended the Assembly of God Church. George was a workaholic. He loved keeping busy, the outdoors, farming and working hard. He loved playing sports in his younger years and watching them on TV. George was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard "Benny." Also, by his wife of almost 56 years, Joann. He is survived by his sister, Betty (Bruce) Thompson; his children, Daniel Groendyk and Sharon Unruh; grandchildren, Michelle (Curtis) Groves, Talon Unruh, Katelin Groendyk and Brandon Groendyk; five great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends all who will dearly miss him. Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close