George Vincent Secor October 15, 1932 - August 1, 2019 With a fresh shave and a smile, Dad passed on August 1, 2019. Dad lived a full, vibrant life filled with family, friends, love, laughter and his strong faith in God and Country. His journey began shortly after his graduation from Everett High School in 1950. Dad enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at Adak, Alaska. As the story goes, he came home on leave, saw our mother Marilyn at the bus station and the rest is history. Married shortly thereafter, they welcomed three children to the world while Dad worked full-time and managed to finish his degree at Western Washington State College. He did this all in a span of five years. He set the bar high for himself and for his kids even higher. Marilyn, our Mother and his wife of 64 years was and still is the love of his life. His devotion to her drove his daily schedule completely, unwavering and unselfishly. Dad was very proud of his kids. He relished in all their accomplishments and lived vicariously through them. He loved to follow his family on Facebook, and he made sure he called us every Sunday to check in. He always stayed close even when we were thousands of miles away. Dad loved the beautiful women he was surrounded by. He always commented that he was the luckiest guy in the world to have five granddaughters. Dad loved woodworking and made sure that all his granddaughters had hope chests and his great grandson had a toy box. All built with his own hands and his big heart. Dad also loved hanging with his guy friends too. He would bake cookies and joined them for coffee every Thursday. Dad loved his Country and wore his uniform proudly during his over 42 years of service in the



