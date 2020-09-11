Dr. George B. Youngstrom passed peacefully August 18, 2020, just shy of his 101st birthday. He was surrounded by family members. The third child of Clarence and Vida (Bryant) Youngstrom, he grew up in Woodland, WA with his older brother, Gordon, and sister, Lillian (Hannam).

Following High School, George attended Central Washington College on a football scholarship. A year later he would transfer to the University of Washington as a pharmacy major. It was there that he met his future wife Amy Anderson. Prior to U.S. entry into World War II, George joined the Naval ROTC. Following Pearl Harbor, George was commissioned an Ensign. He would later rise to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He married Amy on February 14, 1942 and began medical school at the University of Oregon. Upon graduation he would serve at various naval hospitals in Portland and San Francisco. Following the war, he would do his residency in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan.

Upon completion of his studies, he moved his family, which now included daughter, Ann, and son, Eric, to begin practice in Everett, WA. Soon, two additional sons, Donn and Greg, were added to the family. For a long time, George was the only dermatologist in Snohomish County, until he invited Dr. Mark Valentine to join his practice and would then retire in 1989. George was asked to voluntarily serve on a dermatological committee for the FDA.

He took part in community organizations. He was active at then both municipal Everett hospitals, a member of the Mukilteo School Board, a board member of the Mukilteo YMCA, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Everett, the Everett Golf and Country Club, Little League/Babe Ruth League baseball. He also, together with Amy, was an active sponsor to Housing Hope. Amy would pass on June 15, 2012, after 70 years of marriage. He was also an avid sportsman and enjoyed golf, skiing, sailing, and travel with Amy.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann and her husband Ed Gassman; son, Eric and his wife Paula; sons, Donn and Greg; as well as grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew and Gina Gassman; Tyler, his wife Binh, and Brett Youngstrom; nephews, Doug Hannam, Denny Youngstrom, and their families; as well as members of the Anderson families; and his cousins, the Shores.

As there will be no services at this time, please consider donating to the Mukilteo YMCA or Housing Hope.

September 1, 1919 - August 18, 2020