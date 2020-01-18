Georgia Marilyn Woitte Marilyn Woitte, 94, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1925 in Wilmot, SD to George and Erma (Holmes) Minder. Marilyn married Dale Woitte in 1953. She loved to sew, knit, bake, make candy and do crossword puzzles. Marilyn was active in her church's choir and Women's Association. She liked to bowl and participated in two leagues. She also enjoyed watching and attending Sounders, Sonics and Mariners games over the years. Marilyn is survived by son, Dale; daughter, Karen; granddaughter, Heather (Chris); and great-granddaughters, Georgia and Helen. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Edmonds Presbyterian Church, 22600 96th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98020. Memorials may be given to the Edmonds Presbyterian Church Women's Association in Marilyn's name.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 18, 2020