Gerald Allen Earl Gerald Earl was born May 21, 1932, in Boise, Idaho to Amasa and Barbara Earl. He died June 27, 2019. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Air Force for more than 20 years, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Following his military career, Jerry worked for the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company from 1974 to 1996. Upon retirement, Jerry enjoyed competitive bench rest shooting, cruising in his boat Sea Toy, attending Seahawks games and traveling to Air Force reunions with his wife, Elizabeth. Jerry was very involved in our region's Masonic lodges, National Sojourners, the Scottish Rite and the Nile, and was most recently named Worshipful Master of the Skykomish lodge. Jerry loved supporting his granddaughters at various events. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth, his children: Kathryn, Jack, Kimberly, Mark, Katherine, Julia: grandchildren: Kristie, Joshua, Caitlin, Alexandra, Sophia, his great grand-children, and six generations of nieces, nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters. Our beloved husband, father and grandfather will forever be in our hearts. We love you. A memorial service will be held for Jerry on August 11, 2019, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 2431 Rucker Ave. Everett, WA at 2 p.m. Private burial at Tahoma National Cemetery, August 12, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 9, 2019