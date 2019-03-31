Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Allen "Jerry" Drain. View Sign

Feb. 4, 1959 - March 15, 2019 Jerry Drain, of Scotts Mills, OR, (formally of Maryville, MO and Everett, WA) passed away March 15, 2019 at the Legacy Medical Center in Tualatin, OR, after a long battle with diabetes. Born in New Iberia, LA, his family moved to Maryville when he was three years old. Here Jerry began elementary school and learned how to fish. The summer of 1969 the family moved to Washington State. Jerry was in elementary school. His report cards indicated that he did good work in spite of talking a lot during class. During his junior and senior years at Mariner High school in Everett he wrestled and played football. After high school he decided to return to Maryville where he lived with his grandmother, Maxine Ferguson, and attended Northwest Missouri State University. Here he majored in Art History. One of his oil paintings and two of his sculpture are still on display in the Fine Arts Department. Jerry decided to return to the state of Washington and continue his education. He went back to school at Edmonds Community College in Edmonds, WA, and majored in Computer Science. He was the first student from E.C.C. to be accepted into the University of Washington Computer Engineering School. After graduating from the UW he interned for IBM in Minnesota. Then back to the northwest to work for Microsoft. He was on the cutting edge of computer software technology and worked on programs including Windows 95 and Internet Explorer. In 1993 he had married Ardis Ostrum and they lived in Kenmore, WA. Their daughter, Rheannon was born there in 1997. The family decided they wanted to move out of the city and chose Scotts Mills, OR. They purchased acreage and a house in a farming area. Here he developed web sites and started his company Wooden Thumbs which produced the Blackberry Box Loom and other dove tale products. Jerry loved challenges, creating beautiful things, making sausage and applejack, working with animals, fishing, sailing, debating with his nephew and many other activities. He had a good sense of humor, loved his family, was a loyal friend and loved God. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Drain. He is survived by his wife, Ardis; daughter, Rheannon, mother, Diane Ferguson and nephew, Charles Dietzman. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019

