Gerald (Jerry) John Dollarhide June 30, 1933 - February 12, 2020 Gerald John Dollarhide, 86, was born June 30, 1933 and he died on February 12, 2020 at the Providence Hospice Center in Everett, WA. Everyone knew our father as "Jerry." Our father was born to George and Velma Ellis. He was the younger brother of two, with his older brother, Gene, preceding him in death. Jerry was married to his wife, Shirley, for over 63 years. Jerry was well known in the Everett community. He coached the YMCA swim team for several years, and had a lot of great memories there. Jerry and Shirley were active members of the Everett Yacht Club. They moored their boat, "The Sunrise", there for severa years. Both have been members of the Everett Elks Club for decades. They loved their Seattle Seahawks, Mariners, and SuperSonics. Jerry had a love for classic cars and would travel to Hot August Nights annually with Shirley. Jerry worked as a union journeyman electrician out of Local 46 in Seattle for several years and then went into the electrical estimating department where he worked for several local shops in the area. He worked on the Space Needle when it was first built, and on a vast number of projects in the area. He had his own electrical contracting business for quite a few years in the 70's and 80's. Jerry also had a second business, Evergreen Engraving, where he engraved phenolic labels for too many of the local electrical contractors in the area to mention here. If you have worked at Boeing, you have probably seen one of his phenolic labels installed on one of thousands of pieces of electrical equipment in their factories in Washington. Jerry leaves his wife, Shirley; his oldest son, Jay and his wife, Loretta; middle son, Brian; son, Bradley, who died from SIDS in 1966; and his youngest son, Marc. He leaves his granddaughter, Heather along with her husband, Sean Collins and their daughter, Cambria, who is Jerry's great-granddaughter, from his oldest son, Jay. He leaves his granddaughters: Kailey and Lexi; and grandsons: Jordan and Drew, from his youngest son, Marc. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews from his deceased brother, Gene; and his wife, Shirley's family. Jerry's family would like to thank the Everett Providence Hospital for the great care they provided to him since December 21, 2019 when he was admitted to the hospital. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, and if you would like to contribute to a charity for this disease in his name, it would be greatly appreciated. You will always be in our hearts. We are planning a Celebration of Life on June 27th of this year, three days before what would have been Jerry's 87th birthday at the Everett Elks Club. Please contact the family for confirmation on this when we get closer to that date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

