Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234

Gerald Glenn Blevins Gerald Glenn Blevins passed away April 26, 2019 at the age of 94. He was surrounded by family as he went to live in eternal peace with our Lord. Gerald "Jerry" Blevins was born on January 11, 1925 in New Rockford, North Dakota. He grew up in McIntosh, Minnesota and graduated from McIntosh High School in 1943. He served honorably in the Army-Air Force in Europe during WWII. Upon returning from the service in 1946, he moved to Edmonds, WA. While attending the University of Washington, he met his forever sweetheart, Dorothy Mae Gradwohl. Jerry and Dorothy married March 24, 1947, beginning what would be a 57-year love story. Jerry worked at Boeing for 38 years, retiring as a Lead Engineer. He designed electrical systems and processes for the 727, 737 and 747 aircraft resulting in several US patents for Boeing. A devoted family man, Jerry was actively involved in both his community and his children's lives. He coached Little League, served as a referee with the Washington Officials Association, volunteered as PTA President, and served as Exalted Ruler of the Lynwood Elks Club. A man of ceaseless integrity, he embodied generosity, kindness, and always looked for the best in others. His enthusiasm for life was contagious. Jerry loved to sing, dance, and engage family and friends in a game of bridge or pinochle. He was a relentless champion and cheerleader for his family and exemplified what it meant to be a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We will miss his strength, giving nature, gentle guidance, eternal optimism, and our family sing-alongs. Jerry is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Dorothy Mae Blevins. He is survived by his children: Lois (Jeff) Shumski, Drew (Linda) Blevins, Kirk Blevins, and Jodi (Jon) Bongard; and his eight grandchildren: Dorothy Thornton, Brent Thornton, Sydne Doan, Liza Mattson, Brandon Blevins, Ashley Richer, Jonathan Bongard, and Addie Bongard; and nine great-grandchildren with two more expected in July; and his partner for the past 12 years, Ellen Schell. The Memorial service will held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 – 196th Street SW in Lynnwood, WA. A Private Graveside service will be held at Beck's Restlawn Cemetery in Edmonds, WA.

