Gerald "Jerry" H. Elsey Feb. 18, 1938 ~ August 29, 2019 Gerald Hiram Elsey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Elsey was born on February 18, 1938 in Cashmere, Washington. He graduated from Cashmere High School. Jerry was united in marriage to Myrna Skinner in 1981 in Lynnwood, Washington. He was employed for Boeing Aircraft for forty years in Seattle, Washington. Jerry moved to Emmetsburg, Iowa in March 2018, to be closer to his daughter. Jerry always looked forward to having coffee with his buddies at Marco's Restaurant. Jerry passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Lakeside Lutheran Home in Emmetsburg, at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Myrna in 2004. He is survived by his children, Gina Arbogast of Emmetsburg, Jim Williams of Everett, WA, and Kelli Douwes of Monroe, WA; five grandchildren, Ashley Matheson, Hannah Arbogast, Michael Williams, Rochelle Cecil and Jessica Olson; great grandchildren, Marlowe Wilson and Taylor Cecil. Service was held Saturday, September 7, 2019. Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home, Emmetsburg, IA. martinmatticefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 10, 2019