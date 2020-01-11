Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald K. Fletcher. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Memorial service 11:00 AM Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Kenneth Fletcher Gerald Kenneth Fletcher passed away December 25, 2019 at a local hospital. He was 85 years old. Married June 25, 1955, joined the Naval Reserves in 1952, became a plane captain, 1954. Training was done at Naval Air, Spokane, WA, Geiger Field. Went on active duty with the Navy, 1956, transferred to Sandpoint Naval Station, in Seattle, WA, there I transferred to the Crash/ Rescue Dept. for two years. Discharged from the Navy, May, 1959. On July 15, 1960 joined the Boeing Co. and was hired into the Fire Dept. 30 years later, September 1, 1990, I retired from Boeing as a Crew Chief. After retirement, we traveled around in our Motor Home, and kept busy on our 1.3 acre home site. My hobbies are working cutting out different figures on wood, signs, animals etc. Also, since my retirement, we have went on three cruise ships, and a couple times enjoyed the Mexican Resorts. During our marriage, we had four children. We lost a daughter, at 19 months, of a lung disease at the Seattle Orthopedic Hospital. In April of 1974, we lost two daughters in a car accident, ages 18 and 16. Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet Bean Fletcher; son, Jeff Fletcher; daughter-in-law, Zenaida Fletcher; grandson, Kurtis Fletcher; step-grandchildren, Marlyn Batac, Jerome Teodoro, Maliyah Morphin, Jovon Morphin; and great-grand children, Melody Fletcher and Harmony Fletcher. There will be a memorial service on February 8, 2020 at 11am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Memorial cards or donations in Jerry's name can be sent to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home.





