Gerald Lyn Kokko June 6, 1957 - December 6, 2019 Gerald Lyn Kokko, a son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully in Anchorage, AK, December 6, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Jerry was born on June 6, 1957, in Everett, WA. He was raised in Marysville, WA, and graduated from Pilchuck High School in 1975. He then enjoyed a variety of careers: boat building, commercial fishing, restaurant industry from dishwasher to cook to manager, and finally retail, most recently with Lowe's. Jerry spent the majority of his life in Washington, with short adventures to Portland, OR, and Twin Falls, ID. He fell in love with Alaska during his time as a commercial fisherman and in 2007 moved to Anchorage, AK. There he was able to indulge his love of fishing along with his passion for cooking. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Kokko; and nephew, Jakob Kokko. He is survived by sister, Sandy Kokko; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Krista Kokko; nephew, Brian Bushard; niece, Gretchen Kokko; and many dear cousins and friends. The family requests that remembrances in Jerry's name be sent to the Providence Alaska Foundation.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 19, 2019