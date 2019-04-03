Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald L. Hartzell. View Sign

Gerald Lamoine Hartzell Gerald L. Hartzell passed away on March 16, 2019, his two children were at his side, at the age of 77 due to complications after heart surgery. Gerald, son of Clifford and Mildred Hartzell, was born in Granite City, IL, December 26 1941. Growing up in the Silver Lake area, in Everett WA. Graduated from Everett High School in 1961. After attending Everett Community College he gained employment with Boeing working in the black hole in the sixties. Followed by 25 years at EA Nord Door, then Nepa pallet for 10 years. Jerry was a cancer survivor. He loved fishing, camping and science fiction. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Hartzell and sister, Francis Dunham. He is survived by his sisters, Barbra Landsiedel, Joanne Prince, brother, John Avanna and his two children, Ted Hartzell and Tamra Frausto. He has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Over his lifetime he donated over 50 gallons of blood and in his death he was an organ donor. Celebration of life will be held at Greg Landsiedel's home, 1915 Jackson Ave Everett, WA 98203 on April 6, 2019, from 12 to 3pm. For more information email



Gerald Lamoine Hartzell Gerald L. Hartzell passed away on March 16, 2019, his two children were at his side, at the age of 77 due to complications after heart surgery. Gerald, son of Clifford and Mildred Hartzell, was born in Granite City, IL, December 26 1941. Growing up in the Silver Lake area, in Everett WA. Graduated from Everett High School in 1961. After attending Everett Community College he gained employment with Boeing working in the black hole in the sixties. Followed by 25 years at EA Nord Door, then Nepa pallet for 10 years. Jerry was a cancer survivor. He loved fishing, camping and science fiction. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Hartzell and sister, Francis Dunham. He is survived by his sisters, Barbra Landsiedel, Joanne Prince, brother, John Avanna and his two children, Ted Hartzell and Tamra Frausto. He has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Over his lifetime he donated over 50 gallons of blood and in his death he was an organ donor. Celebration of life will be held at Greg Landsiedel's home, 1915 Jackson Ave Everett, WA 98203 on April 6, 2019, from 12 to 3pm. For more information email [email protected] In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting you plant a tree in his memory. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 3, 2019

