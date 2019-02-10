Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald R. Anderson. View Sign

Gerald R. Anderson (Jerry) passed away from a lung disease on February 4, 2019 in his room at his daughter's home. He woke up to the snowy morning and said "Awe a nice new scene". He was born November 19, 1928. He graduated a star athlete and president of his class from Marysville High School he then enlisted in the Army. After two years of military service he returned to Washington, attended ECC where he met and married Kay Ballew, starting a family while attending the UW and graduating as a Chemical Engineer. He then started his 28 year career at Scott Paper Co. After retirement he settled in Snohomish, WA, with his new wife, Doris Suhadolnik where they built their dream home and enjoyed gardening for many years. Everyone who knew Jerry knows He Was a Mountaln of a Man! With a great love for the outdoors: football, basket-ball, dancing, golfing, skiing, and hunting, He organized annual Survival trips and weekly hikes in the Cascades with many good friends. He loved being on the water boating fishing, crabbing, camping and watching those sunsets. He traveled extensively tra-versing the world numerous times. Even training for and succeeding in climbing to the base camp of Mt. Everest. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; parents, Ross and Fanny; brothers, Ross and Jim; son-in-law, Hank Stampf and grandson, Joel Heinzen. Dad is survived by his loyal Bichon-Frise, Marty; first wife, Kay and their four children, Gerald and wife, Anna of Maine, Cyndi Stampf of Texas, Julie Anderson of Arlington, WA, Paula and husband, Thomas Rivily of Kirkland, WA; grandchildren, Jacynth and husband, Clayton of Snohomish, Joshua and Sarah both of California, and great granddaughter, Kailie Heinzen Derose. Dad will be sorely missed by all. But always will be remembered at 4:30 his favorite time to toast with a Cocktail. It was his request for no service, and he wanted to give a big Thank You for his Hospice team who gave him such great comfort and care.



