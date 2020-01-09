Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald E. (Jerry) Smith July 7, 1940 - December 30, 2019 Gerald E. (Jerry) Smith of Camano Island, WA died December 30, 2019 at Providence Hospice, Everett. He was born in Bellingham, WA to Ralph and June Smith on July 7, 1940. He grew up in Oak Harbor, WA, graduating from Oak Harbor High School in 1958. In 1963 he earned his math degree from WWU, becoming the first in his family to complete college. Upon graduation, he programmed on the Minuteman Project for Boeing, at the Missile Production Center. He saw ahead to the future of business with computers, leaving to start his own. His first, a Real Estate Monitor publication featuring commercial property sales in King County for realtors. Moving on to accounting/ payroll services, his firm, Commerce Data Clearing, served businesses in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. In 1984, Jerry became a principal at Hagen, Kurth, Perman, establishing a computer consulting division. He serviced many attorney and accounting firms with litigation and accounting software. When living in the Green Lake area, Jerry was active in the community, founding the Chamber of Commerce. For years he was finance and ad council chair at Green Lake United Methodist Church. The family moved to Shoreline, WA. After retiring in 1997, Jerry and Helen moved to Camano Island where he started Computer MD, solving local residents' computer problems in between tennis matches or golf trips with friends. Jerry loved family and golf trips. He scored a hole-in-one at Semiahmoo in 1991. Jerry was a lover of Peugeots, music, especially jazz weekends, Disneyland, where he loved to go on rides with the grandsons, and trips to Australia to see the "rellies" and friends. Jerry and Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage in August. He never knew a joke he didn't like and had one for pretty much every occasion. Even as he faced his diagnosis and treatment, he found ways to joke about the irony of a healthy, active lifestyle and made suggestions on renaming the types of cancer based on how bad they were. He will be missed by his wife, Helen; daughters, Heather Teegarden and Robin (Greg) Garrison; grandsons, Jack and Henry Teegarden, Grant and Brock Garrison; sisters, Donna Kindlund, Sharon (Lou) Thoenes, Debby (Jerry) Tucker, Sue Smith; mother-in-law, Ruth Scougale; brother-in-law, Gordon (Lynn) Scougale; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents and brother, Michael. Celebration of Life will be held at Stanwood United Methodist Church, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations in his name can be made to Providence Hospice Everett or Stanwood UM Church.



