Born 3/28/34 in Mid- west, WY to Byron and Charity Elizabeth Snyder. Passed away 10/31/20 in Edmonds, WA. Graduate of Ephrata HS, 1952. A Navy veteran. He worked at Boeing and Robbins Co., who built the tunneling machine for the Chunnel. Jerry also worked as a gate host for the Mariners and Seahawks for 20 years, also the Sounders. Astronomy was his passion. He coached Mountlake Terrace Little League Foot- ball, boys' basketball and football, girls' basketball and Woodway girls' basket- ball. Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years Ella "Jo"; 3 children Jerry, Kelly, and Cathi; 5 grandchildren Amber, Michael, Tessa, Max, and Alec; and 2 great grandchildren Nora and Willa. A family graveside service will be held Nov. 10 at 10:30 AM at Mount Tahoma Veterans Cemetery.
Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com
. March 28, 1934 - October 31, 2020