1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Snyder
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born 3/28/34 in Mid- west, WY to Byron and Charity Elizabeth Snyder. Passed away 10/31/20 in Edmonds, WA. Graduate of Ephrata HS, 1952. A Navy veteran. He worked at Boeing and Robbins Co., who built the tunneling machine for the Chunnel. Jerry also worked as a gate host for the Mariners and Seahawks for 20 years, also the Sounders. Astronomy was his passion. He coached Mountlake Terrace Little League Foot- ball, boys' basketball and football, girls' basketball and Woodway girls' basket- ball. Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years Ella "Jo"; 3 children Jerry, Kelly, and Cathi; 5 grandchildren Amber, Michael, Tessa, Max, and Alec; and 2 great grandchildren Nora and Willa. A family graveside service will be held Nov. 10 at 10:30 AM at Mount Tahoma Veterans Cemetery.
Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com. March 28, 1934 - October 31, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved