Gerald "Jerry" Spangler Gerald "Jerry" Spangler, 82, of Everett, WA passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020. He was surrounded by family in a room filled with lots of love. He was born to George and Mary Spangler and lived his younger years in Renton WA. He met and married the love of his life, Margaret, and they built a life in Everett, WA. Jerry was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend to all. He was known by many as "Mr Fix it", the guy who could fix anything. He loved to golf, fish, ski, work on his cars, boats and houses, but most of all, he and Margie loved spending time with their grandchildren at their many sporting events, taking them on trips, or hanging out at the beach. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret "Margie"; two daughters, Sheri (Bill), Christi (Jon); four grandkids, Jerry, Anna, Nick and Trent; and many family members. Jerry will be missed dearly. Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Jerry at Emory's on Silver Lake, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 21, 2020