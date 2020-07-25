On Sunday July 19th, 2020, Geri Dunlap passed away at 77 with her sons by her side. She was loving wife for 45 years to Keith, before his passing in 2010. She is survived by their four sons and their families; Steven, Teresa, Vaughan, Hannah, Santana and Cruz Dunlap; Mike, Heather, Drew and Claire Dunlap; Chris, Julie and Max Dunlap; Kevin Dunlap; and she also leaves her loyal dog Lilly. Geri was born in Everett, WA on July 15, 1943 to William and Gladys (Sandsmark) Owens and had 9 siblings.

Geri was passionate for staying up late, expressing her artistic flare, enjoying photos and loved her plants and flowers. She was spiritual, loved learning about & pursuing alternative & herbal therapies, and was fascinated with the mystical. She was open-minded, but stubborn when she felt strongly. She will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched.

Private Memorial Service with public webcast will be held on July 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203

To view webcast from a device, download ONEROOM APP, Event ID: Evergreen Password: UKGTNZ

July 15, 1943 - July 19, 2020