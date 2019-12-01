Geraldine "Gerri" Doris Riggs-Hatfield, age 73 of Arlington, WA, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born to the late Virgil E. Riggs and Betty J. Riggs in Wichita, Kansas. Gerri was raised in Severy, Kansas through her elementary school years and then moved to Belle Plaine, Kansas where she attended High School and was known as a social butterfly. A cheerleader, drum majorette, athlete, choir member and excellent student, Gerri excelled at everything she did. She met the love of her life, David Wayne Hatfield in 1961 while attending Belle Plaine Rural High School and had the good sense to marry him in 1964 (the very year she graduated). Their union created four beautiful children – Jeffrey Brian, Jason Riggs, Jared Wayne and Jan Allison. David's job with Boeing brought them to Washington State in 1968 where they settled in Arlington. Although Gerri had a 25-year career as an Office Manager in a dental practice, her first and only priorities were as a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Nana" and friend to those lucky enough to call her that. Her greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, reading, camping and car rides. Gerri is survived by her husband, David Hatfield; her sons, Jeffrey and Jared Hatfield; daughter, Jan Fleck and daughter-in-law, Kelly Hatfield. She is also survived by two amazing grandchildren, Lilly and Elijah Fleck. No services scheduled at this time
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019