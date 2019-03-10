Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine L. Munger. View Sign

Geraldine Munger, 94, of Everett, WA, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was born May 23, 1924 in Spokane, WA, and shortly afterward relocated to Everett where she was raised and attended Everett schools. She graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1942 and married Darwin Marl in 1945 upon his return from the military following World War II. In the ensuing years Geraldine raised a family that included her two sons, Timothy and Terry, and participated with Darwin in the actual construction of their dream house in 1956, where she lived ever since. She remarried briefly and worked at the Snohomish County Treasurer and Auditors Office and later for 17 years with the Everett School District in their Instructional Materials Department as an Administrative Secretary till the time of her retirement in 1989. Thereafter, she spent her time taking care of the home she always wanted and volunteering for a number of organizations, including the Everett Parks and Recreation Department where she could pursue her passion for all things growing, and especially anywhere she felt 'flowers needed a helping hand'. Besides taking many local seniors' bus trips she loved to take cruises and traveling to numerous foreign countries. She took joy each time in the sharing memories of those adventures with family members and friends, all the while she simultaneously thought about and planned for the next one. Her greatest pleasure, though, was spending time with and offering her personal insights and experiences to her two grandsons, Cameron Marl and Kevin Marl, who will miss her immensely. Geraldine is survived by her two sons, Timothy A. Marl and his wife, Christina, of Everett and Terry R. Marl of University Place, WA, and his two sons, Cameron and Kevin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Dorsie (Kinsey) Royles, and Darwin Marl. Viewing will be 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Private family entombment at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum.





Geraldine Munger, 94, of Everett, WA, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was born May 23, 1924 in Spokane, WA, and shortly afterward relocated to Everett where she was raised and attended Everett schools. She graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1942 and married Darwin Marl in 1945 upon his return from the military following World War II. In the ensuing years Geraldine raised a family that included her two sons, Timothy and Terry, and participated with Darwin in the actual construction of their dream house in 1956, where she lived ever since. She remarried briefly and worked at the Snohomish County Treasurer and Auditors Office and later for 17 years with the Everett School District in their Instructional Materials Department as an Administrative Secretary till the time of her retirement in 1989. Thereafter, she spent her time taking care of the home she always wanted and volunteering for a number of organizations, including the Everett Parks and Recreation Department where she could pursue her passion for all things growing, and especially anywhere she felt 'flowers needed a helping hand'. Besides taking many local seniors' bus trips she loved to take cruises and traveling to numerous foreign countries. She took joy each time in the sharing memories of those adventures with family members and friends, all the while she simultaneously thought about and planned for the next one. Her greatest pleasure, though, was spending time with and offering her personal insights and experiences to her two grandsons, Cameron Marl and Kevin Marl, who will miss her immensely. Geraldine is survived by her two sons, Timothy A. Marl and his wife, Christina, of Everett and Terry R. Marl of University Place, WA, and his two sons, Cameron and Kevin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Dorsie (Kinsey) Royles, and Darwin Marl. Viewing will be 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Private family entombment at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Funeral Home Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery

4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

(425) 252-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close