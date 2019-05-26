Geraldine "Deanie" McPoland Deanie McPoland, born April 3, 1925 in Monroe, WA, departed this life on May 12, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Monroe. She was 94. She had worked for many years at Monroe Physicians Clinic. Deanie especially enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband, Bill and her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Martin Hagenston. Deanie is survived by her daughters, Deanie Winkler, Cheryl Tingley and her husband, Gary, Nancy King, Melody Luxmore and her significant other, Austin Rhodes; and son, Richard Luxmore and his wife, Vicki; sister, Helen Hagenston, brother, Richard Redick, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Luxmore and her husband, William Fredrick McPoland. An open-house celebration of Deanie's life will be held at the Monroe Senior Center, 276 Sky River Pkwy, Monroe, WA 98272 on June 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Regency Care Center, Monroe, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019