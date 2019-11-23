Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Phyllis (Geri) Donner. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Everett Yacht Club Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by the love of her friends and family, Geraldine Phyllis Donner passed away October 10, 2019. Geri's life spanned the country as well as the state of Washington. She was born in Amsterdam, NY, grew up in Spokane, WA, flourished professionally in Seattle and spent over 35 years with the love of her life at their home in Warm Beach. Geri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her family - Richard and Crystal Donner and their children, Alexander and Samantha of Snohomish, WA; Mark and Rose Donner and their children Abigail, Mary and Gabe of Seattle; and countless friends and neighbors that will miss her dearly. In Spokane, Geri attended Holy Names Academy and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. She excelled in a career in telecommunications at Pacific Northwest Bell, GTE Northwest, MetroNet and Tel-west. Her professional training in sales and career development paid off as she achieved accolades and awards and countless letters of appreciation in all of her positions. With her husband Jim, Geri was also very active and provided constant support to the Snohomish County Republican Party. While Geri was deservedly proud of her work and successes in the phone industry, her greatest accomplishment was the circle of love she built around Jim and herself. She was not handed an easy life, but overcame early obstacles with grace and dignity, creating a life filled with joy and friendship. Her selflessness, constant concern and care for others, as well as her generous nature and contagious laugh, made Geri a favorite of all who met her. She had the magical way of making you feel you were the most special person in the world. To return the favor, Geri's last days were filled with flowers, pictures, cards and letters filled with fond memories and a constant flow of visiting loved ones, assuring her that she was so very special to so very many. For that her family will be forever grateful. To continue that gratitude a celebration of Geri's life will be held at the Everett Yacht Club, December 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Donations in Geri's name may be made to Treehouse For Kids (



Surrounded by the love of her friends and family, Geraldine Phyllis Donner passed away October 10, 2019. Geri's life spanned the country as well as the state of Washington. She was born in Amsterdam, NY, grew up in Spokane, WA, flourished professionally in Seattle and spent over 35 years with the love of her life at their home in Warm Beach. Geri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her family - Richard and Crystal Donner and their children, Alexander and Samantha of Snohomish, WA; Mark and Rose Donner and their children Abigail, Mary and Gabe of Seattle; and countless friends and neighbors that will miss her dearly. In Spokane, Geri attended Holy Names Academy and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. She excelled in a career in telecommunications at Pacific Northwest Bell, GTE Northwest, MetroNet and Tel-west. Her professional training in sales and career development paid off as she achieved accolades and awards and countless letters of appreciation in all of her positions. With her husband Jim, Geri was also very active and provided constant support to the Snohomish County Republican Party. While Geri was deservedly proud of her work and successes in the phone industry, her greatest accomplishment was the circle of love she built around Jim and herself. She was not handed an easy life, but overcame early obstacles with grace and dignity, creating a life filled with joy and friendship. Her selflessness, constant concern and care for others, as well as her generous nature and contagious laugh, made Geri a favorite of all who met her. She had the magical way of making you feel you were the most special person in the world. To return the favor, Geri's last days were filled with flowers, pictures, cards and letters filled with fond memories and a constant flow of visiting loved ones, assuring her that she was so very special to so very many. For that her family will be forever grateful. To continue that gratitude a celebration of Geri's life will be held at the Everett Yacht Club, December 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Donations in Geri's name may be made to Treehouse For Kids ( treehouseforkids.org ) an organization that supports foster youth, or a . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations