Geralyn Hennings
Geralyn Ann Hennings was born Aug 1, 1933 in Los Angeles, CA to her parents Harold Brooks and Nila Smith. She passed away in Mountlake Terrace, WA on June 23, 2020, at the age of 86, after a long, tough battle with Alzheimer's. She worked at Sears for many years, from the candy counter to the vacuum department and absolutely loved it, she made the hard decision to retire in order to care for her son (Michael Hennings). She had the biggest passion for baking, it brought such joy to not only her but our entire family. Not only did her baked goods bring smiles to all, her presence brightened the room wherever she went. She is survived by 4 of her 5 children, Steve, Dave, Paul and Pam. She was the most caring, kind hearted mom, grandma and great grandma. Her kind, caring soul will never be forgotten by anyone who's lives she touched; may she rest peacefully. Due to COVID-19 the memorial service is to be determined.

Geralyn Hennings

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
