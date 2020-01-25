Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard M. Carillio. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerard "Jerry" M. Carillio Gerard "Jerry" Carillio, 59 of Marysville, WA passed away January 14, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. Jerry was born January 19, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio to Andrew and Josephine Carillio. He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School with honors in 1978. He joined the US Navy in 1978 and was stationed on Whidbey Island, WA serving as an aircraft mechanic until he was honorably discharged in 1985. Upon discharge, Jerry worked in various locations in the Seattle area as a machinist. He graduated from University of Phoenix in 2006 with a degree in Business Management. He then worked as an Estimating and Pricing Analyst at Boeing for 16 years, earning the respect, admiration and close ties with many coworkers. Jerry enjoyed motorcycles, scuba diving, golfing, plays/ musicals, Seahawks football and spending time with his family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda; stepchildren, Brennan, Amanda and Jordan Nygard of Seattle, WA; son, Darryl Carillio of Spokane, WA; sisters, Kathleen (Charlie) Ross of Tumtum, WA and Mary Anne (James) Kale of Warren, Ohio; brother, Joe (Karen) Carillio of Warren; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Josephine Carillio. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA with military honors provided by the US Navy.





