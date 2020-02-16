Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrud Tobiason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924-2020 A Story of a Life Well-Lived Known as "Trudy" to her friends, "Mom" to us, and "Grandma T" to our children, our mother started life as Gertrud Ortgies. Trudy married her sister's husband's brother, Dennis, and for nearly six decades they lived an amazing life together until Dad's passing in 2006. From the beginning, Mom was on the go! As a child in Iowa, she leapfrogged her classmates at school, graduating from high school two years early. She facilitated the purchase of the family farm in Mount Vernon, WA, when she was just 18 years old and her parents were still in Iowa. She obtained a bachelor's degree in dietetics from Iowa State University in Ames, IA, followed by an internship in institutional food service at the University of Washington . She and Dad married after World War II and built and managed a motel and restaurant in Mount Vernon, WA. Four years later, they opened Waldheim Dining Room near Mukilteo, WA, where her education in dietetics and restaurant management and her endless energy and talent were applied to 30 years of success. They served large and small parties in the restaurant, including innumerable weddings and receptions, making many friends among their customers along the way. Always hand-made, always superb, memorable, unique and healthy. But beyond food and hospitality, Mom and Dad had passions for travel and international student exchange. During their long and happy marriage, Mom and Dad traveled to the six occupied continents … numerous lengthy trips to destinations both free and under oppression; modern and ancient; familiar and very different, and made many friends along the way. This passion extended beyond Dad's passing. One of Mom's last trips added the seventh continent, Antarctica, to her list. This passion came from her parents, was passed on to us, her children, and in turn to her grandchildren. Mom and Dad facilitated foreign travel for all of us kids, which impacts our lives even to this day. They managed foreign exchange programs and hosted foreign exchange students in their home. Mom had a special passion for gingerbread houses. Every year she made many elaborate, artistic productions often spending over 40 hours on each one. She had always been a professional chef; now she became an artist, using gingerbread, frosting, candies and even breakfast cereal as her medium. Her "houses" were exhibited publicly and auctioned to benefit different charities. Mom shared her passion with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, helping them design and create houses that ranged from a Southwest Hacienda to a Cat. Mom was also an avid consumer of music, theater and dance. Mom and Dad got their subscription to the Seattle Opera after the 1962 World's Fair. Mom attended every performance for 56 years. She supported music and theatrical organizations through her donations of money as well as time on boards and other volunteer activities. Despite running a business and her many other activities, Mom's highest priority was always to ensure her family had full and rich lives! She was totally and completely devoted to her children, and managed to spend many hours teaching, mentoring, working with and loving all of us as we grew up. Our lives as children (and later as adults) were enriched by her care and influence. And, as well, our children can attest to the attention she had for every one of them. Mom died peacefully in Kirkland, WA on February 1, 2020, at 95 years of age. She is survived by her sister, Elfrieda Tobiason; her five children: Julie Dawning (husband, Bob Flagan), Michael Tobiason (wife, Joann Reiter), Laurey Tobiason (wife, Patty Tobiason), Sid Tobiason (wife, Mar Tobiason), Wendell Tobiason (wife, Ruthann Tobiason)' 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Family, friends and acquaintances are invited to a celebration of life to be held on August 16, 2020. Please RSVP to [email protected] so we can be in touch. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be directed to Village Theatre at 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201. - Julie, Michael, Laurey, Sidney, Wendell Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020

