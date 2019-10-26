5 Year Anniversary March 31, 2000-October 26, 2014 It was such a tragedy to lose you the way we did. There was so much you had left to do, You were just a kid. We miss your smile, your silly laugh And that huge, kind, loving heart, We ask ourselves daily, Why we are apart. God had other plans for you We must honor everyday, So we spread your love and kindness Even in our days of grey. Your life was a beautiful blessing, your memory an honored treasure, When we see you again in heaven It will be a long awaited pleasure. Love your family and friends!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 26, 2019