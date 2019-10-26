Send Flowers Obituary

5 Year Anniversary March 31, 2000-October 26, 2014 It was such a tragedy to lose you the way we did. There was so much you had left to do, You were just a kid. We miss your smile, your silly laugh And that huge, kind, loving heart, We ask ourselves daily, Why we are apart. God had other plans for you We must honor everyday, So we spread your love and kindness Even in our days of grey. Your life was a beautiful blessing, your memory an honored treasure, When we see you again in heaven It will be a long awaited pleasure. Love your family and friends!

5 Year Anniversary March 31, 2000-October 26, 2014 It was such a tragedy to lose you the way we did. There was so much you had left to do, You were just a kid. We miss your smile, your silly laugh And that huge, kind, loving heart, We ask ourselves daily, Why we are apart. God had other plans for you We must honor everyday, So we spread your love and kindness Even in our days of grey. Your life was a beautiful blessing, your memory an honored treasure, When we see you again in heaven It will be a long awaited pleasure. Love your family and friends! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close