Tom Stevens, 74, passed away September 29, 2019 with his wife, Sandy, and dear friend, Mike Patterson, by his side. Tom was born in Ketchikan, AK. He was a mechanic at GTE/Verizon for 30 years, retiring in 2007. Tom and Sandy enjoyed many years of cruising, clamming and abalone gathering in the San Juan Islands. He was an accomplished RC boat modeler. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Israel and Minnie Stevens; his brothers, David, Jimmy and Albert; and sister, Alice. He is survived by wife of 49 years, Sandy; sister, Jeanette; brother, John; daughter, Mary; two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Many thanks for the medical staff's compassion and care at Providence Hospital ER and Palliative Care, Providence Group North Everett, Western Washington GI Group and the Everett Clinic Cancer Partnership. Also, special thanks to family, friends and neighbors for support and assistance. Memorial arrangements are scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall on 1730 Madison Street, Everett, WA.



