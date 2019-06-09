Send Flowers Obituary

July 30, 1928 - June 9, 2018 Mom, Losing a mother is always sad, Now, we've lost both you and dad. Losing the chance for more musicals and dance. Losing the chance to learn more of your past Losing the chance to explain your life's path. Losing the chance of watching your flower's bloom Losing the chance of smelling your favorite "L'air du' Temps" perfume. Losing the chance of seeing your grandkids and our growing family. But as with dad, we'll carry on your legacy. Missing you, Joanie

